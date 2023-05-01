Driver arrested after wrong way trip in Columbus

A Seymour man is facing charges after driving the wrong way down a Columbus street early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, an officer noticed a vehicle driving the wrong way on Third Street at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The office pulled the driver over near the intersection with Stadler Drive. The driver, 28-year-old Michael A. Camp appeared to have glassy and bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred, police say. He failed several field sobriety tests and blew a .128 percent on a breath test.

Camp is facing a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.