Driver arrested after crash into bucket truck

After North Vernon police checked on an unconscious driver last week, a car chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a utility truck.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, the incident started at 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning when officers, firefighters and medics were called to North State Road 3 and U.S. 50 about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Rescue workers found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat in a car. After attempting to revive the man, he suddenly woke up, ignored instructions from police and drove off in the car.

Police briefly lost sight of the vehicle but found it again after it had crashed into a bucket truck at the intersection with U.S. 50 and North State Road 7. Police say no one in the bucket truck was injured and the driver of the car refused medical treatment.

The driver, 30-year-old Jarvie T. Williams III of North Vernon, is facing charges of reckless driving and criminal recklessness. The incident is still under investigation and more charges may be coming, police say.

Photos courtesy of North Vernon Police Department.