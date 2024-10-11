Driver arrested after chase near Taylorsville

A driver was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop near Taylorsville.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was near the area of North U.S. 31 and Market Place Drive at about 11:08 p.m. Tuesday night and noticed a pickup truck flip a U turn, fishtailing and squealing its tires. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver took off, heading south onto North Heflin Park Road.

Authorities say that the driver turned off his lights, speeding and disregarding the traffic signs before sliding off the road into a ditch. Eventually the driver stopped and put his hands out of his truck window, surrendering.

The driver, 22-year-old Jaidyn Dyette of Indianapolis was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and reckless driving.