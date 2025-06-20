Driver arrested after chase, crash on Interstate 65

An Illinois driver has been arrested after a police chase on Interstate 65 that started near Seymour.

According to the Indiana State Police, at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon a trooper noticed a vehicle following another too closely about a mile north of the Seymour exit. But when the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated away southbound on the interstate. Speeds reached more than 100 mph and the driver weaved dangerously through traffic, police say.

The chase continued south into Scott County and other agencies joined in to assist. A Scott County deputy used stop sticks to deflate at least one of the vehicles tires, but the driver continued getting off the highway at the Scottsburg Exit and then tried to get back onto the interstate headed northbound. That’s when the trooper used a maneuver to spin out the driver’s vehicle. The driver spun off of the ramp and flipped over into the emergency lane on northbound Interstate 65.

After being checked out by medics, police arrested the driver, 34-year-old Kyle E. Jurkovic of Joliet, Illinois. He is facing charges including Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.