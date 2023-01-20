Driver arrested after 109 mph I-65 sprint

Indiana State Police stopped a suspected drunk driver going more than 100 mph in Jackson County yesterday morning, all with a child in the car.

According to police reports, a trooper stopped the vehicle going 109 mph at about 10 Thursday morning on Interstate 65 in northern Jackson County, near the Bartholomew County line.

Troopers say that the driver of the car, 36-year=old Anthony A. Reed, of Huntsville, Alabama, showed signs of intoxication.

Reed was taken to the Seymour Police Department where a breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .24 percent, three times the legal limit. He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18, and operating with a BAC of .15% or greater.

A female passenger and the child were released at the scene.