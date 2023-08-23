Driver arrested after 100 mph chase on State Road 11

A Columbus teen is under arrest accused of driving at nearly 100 mph, while drunk, down State Road 11 in Bartholomew County early this morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a patrol supervisor saw the speeding car at shortly after midnight Tuesday. The officer pulled the vehicle over near State Road 11 and Spear Street. The driver, 19-year-old Evan W. Taylor, was slurring his words and appeared to have trouble with his balance, police say. He failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test found his blood alcohol level was .16 percent — twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a Vehicle With a blood alcohol Level of .15% or greater and for illegal consumption of alcohol.