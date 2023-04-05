Driver accused of DUI after crash into fire truck

Cameron Barrix. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Police say a suspected drunk driver ran into the back of a Columbus fire truck Monday night.

According to the Colubmsu Police Dpeartment reports, a passenger car ran into the back of a Columbus Fire Department truck near Central Avenue and 25th Street at about 11:10 p.m.

Police say that the driver, 23-year-old Cameron S. Barrix of Columbus had the odor of alcohol on his breath and his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. He failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn.

He was then arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.