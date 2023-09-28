Drive-thru flu vaccinations available Tuesday

The Bartholomew County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu clinic next week at the Nursing Division offices on Foxpointe Drive.

Most insurances can be billed for flu vaccines. If you are uninsured or your insurance does not pay for flu vaccines, you are eligible to receive a free dose. The clinic will also accept cash, credit and debit cards. The quadrivalent vaccine will be $20 and the high dose for those 65 or older, or flublok for those are immunocompromised will be $60.

Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The flu clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday October 3rd at the offices at 2625 Fox Pointe Drive.