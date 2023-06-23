Drive Sober campaign looks for impaired drivers around holiday

Local law enforcement will be out in force around the Fourth of July holiday looking for impaired drivers with a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement blitz.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the agency will be taking part in the enforcement effort from June 30th through July 8th, with high-visibility patrols aimed at educating motorists about the dangers and consequences of driving impaired.

The enforcement effort is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute .

The patrols will be showing zero tolerance for those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Of the 949 traffic fatalities last year in Indiana, 110, or 12 percent, were alcohol related. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal collisions with two involving a driver over the legal limit.

It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher and drivers under 21 with a BAC of eveb .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.

Police urge you to plan for a safe and sober ride home before you go out to celebrate.