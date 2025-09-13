Drive arrested after second recent attempt to flee from police

A Columbus man is under arrest again, after fleeing from police for the second time in less than a month.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the downtown area on Wednesday after a witness saw a woman in a car trying to leave the vehicle, but the man behind the wheel would not let her leave. Police found a vehicle matching the description near Eighth and Washington Streets but when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off. The driver led police from downtown to southbound Interstate 65, where other police agencies joined in the chase. The driver eventually pulled over near the Seymour exit.

Police found that the driver was 31 year old Joshua Beck of Columbus and that there was a protective order in place between Beck and the passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was not seriously injured and was able to leave the scene. A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and a pipe, but police say Beck appeared to be trying to destroy some of the drugs.

They took him into custody on a slew of preliminary charges including felony charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and obstruction of justice. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

Police say that they previously encountered Beck on August 23rd. In that incident they had attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation near County Road 450S and Old Lane Road and he took off. He was arrested after that incident on preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice. After that arrest he was kept in jail until bond was posted on Sept. 2nd.

Beck remains in the Bartholomew County Jail.