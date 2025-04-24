Driftwood River nature hike set for May 3rd

Ivy Tech Community College will be hosting a nature walk on Saturday, May 3rd to help you learn more about the local natural environment. The school’s biology professors are hosting the series of hikes with the next along the Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

The hike is open to the public, and you are invited to attend. You should dress appropriately for the outdoors and the weather. Hikers will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the morning in the first paved parking area at the Driftwood State Fishing Area. That’s at 8825 S. U.S. 31, near Edinburgh.

If you are planning to take part and have binoculars, you should bring them. The college will have some sets on hand you can use.

For more information you can contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].

Driftwood Fishing Area map courtesy of Indiana Department of Natural Resources