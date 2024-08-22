Dozens arrested in Johnson, Marion county sweep

Police have arrested 32 suspects in a large drug investigation in Johnson and Marion counties and are looking for 32 others.

The busts involved nine police departments as they executed over 50 arrest and search warrants yesterday morning in central Indiana. Twenty-five suspects were arrested that were being sought on warrants and seven others were arrested at the scenes of the search warrants on drug charges.

Officials say the arrests were the result of months of investigations.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks