Downtown trail to get grand opening on April 6th

Columbus officials are planning a grand opening of the 1821 Bicentennial Trail in downtown.

The 1821 Trail extension runs along First Street behind the Bartholomew County Jail, Columbus City Hall and the former Republic building, all the way to the Robert N. Stewart Bridge on Second Street. It includes historical markers, mini-plazas, a gateway element and other amenities.

The extension nearly completes the People Trail loop around the city. The final piece will be part of the riverfront development project that would connect the 1821 segment to the trail that ends on the northern side of the Second Street bridge.

The grand opening is set for Thursday April 6th from 9 to 10 a.m. at the intersection of 1st and Washington Streets, behind City Hall.