Downtown traffic restrictions in place for BCSC prom Saturday

Columbus police say that parts of downtown will be restricted Saturday night for the Bartholomew Consolidated School prom and the associated parade.

According to the Columbus Police Department, prom activities will be going on from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday night around the Commons. That includes the prom parade which will follow a route from Third Street to Jackson to Seventh and then down Washington Street from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday night.. Parade participants must enter the route on the far right lane of Third Street at Lafayette Avenue and must have a parade pass. Lanes will be closed on Third Street during the parade.

Participants for the prom can be dropped off at Fourth and Franklin streets.

You will also see restricted parking downtown from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the afternoon and evening on Fourth Street between Franklin and Jackson and from Washington Street to from Fifth to Third Street.

Columbus police will be on hand assisting with traffic control and security both inside and outside of the Commons.

For more information you can go to https://www.bcscprom.com