Downtown streets to see BCSC prom parade route tonight

You will see streets and lanes in downtown Columbus blocked off Saturday night as local high schoolers from Columbus North, Columbus East and CSA New Tech High Schools take part in their prom at The Commons and the traditional prom parade to make their grand entrance.

According to the Columbus City Engineer’s office, participants will be entering the parade route in the far right lane of Third Street between Lafayette and Franklin. The parking lot across from the Bartholomew County Jail will be used for staging parade entrants that are not street legal.

The parade will turn north on Washington Street past The Commons then up to Seventh Street, where entrants will turn left before heading ack down Jackson Street. The non street legal rides will head to a de-staging lot beside Hotel Indigo. Other entrants will leave the parade route via Third Street.

Drivers who want to parade through more than once are welcome to do so, but organizers ask everyone to be respectful to other drivers.

The festivities are set from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday night. Others driving in downtown will still be able to use the left two lanes of Third Street while the parade is going on.

Columbus Police and volunteers will be providing safety along the route.