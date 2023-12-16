Downtown Seymour hosting holiday parade

Seymour will be holding a Christmas Lights Parade along with fireworks on Saturday.

According to the city parks and recreation department, the parade will start in downtown Seymour at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will take St. Louis Avenue to Chestnut Street, then to Fifth Street, to Indianapolis Avenue and end on Second Street.

The parks department says that there are 50 entries for the parade as of Friday. All of the entries in the parade must be illuminated by Christmas lights. Santa Claus will also be in the parade and there will be an opportunity for children to get their photos taken.

Fireworks in the B&O parking lot behind the Knights of Columbus will follow the parade.