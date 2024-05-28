Downtown North Vernon building to get new use, renovation

Jennings County authorities are praising a new owner who plans to bring a fresh look to a downtown North Vernon building.

The Jennings County Economic Development Commission announced last week that Harmon Construction has acquired the former Old National/PNC Bank Building in downtown North Vernon and plans to use it for its corporate headquarters.

The former bank building was built in 1888 and has been an important symbol of downtown history, architecture and heritage. Harmon Construction plans a comprehensive renovation to keep the building’s charm and meet modern corporate needs.

Kathy Ertel, executive director of the Jennings County Economic Development Commission, said that the Harmons worked closely with building owner Steve Gasper and North Vernon Mayor Sean Gerkin to quickly develop the project. She thanked them for their vision in the redevelopment of this anchor property in downtown.

Gerkin said that Harmon’s renovation and headquarters would be “another great cornerstone for downtown North Vernon.”

Harmon Construction, Inc. provides general contracting, construction management, and pre-construction services across the Midwest.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Economic Development Commission