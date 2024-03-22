Downtown music festival to benefit Columbus non-profits

A two-day music festival in downtown Columbus next month will benefit several local not for profit groups.

The two-day long Hutchfest will feature bands performing on Friday April 19th at The Commons and an all-ages show on Saturday April 20th at The Crump Theater. The Friday show will start at 5:30 in the afternoon and will feature bands Stone Carnival, the Revelators and Greenback Dollars, all from Columbus

Saturdays performances will also begin at 5:30 and will include Weird Sisters from Nashville, Tenn., the Duma Collective and Mycota both from Bloomington.

Hutchfest is named in honor of local businessman Hutch Schumaker and celebrates his birthday with the fundraiser.

According to Landmark Columbus Foundation, proceeds from the events will be split between the foundation, restoration efforts at The Crump and the Miller House and Garden. Tickets for both performances will be $10 each. There are also four sponsor levels ranging from $100 to $2,500.

You can get more information or buy tickets at hutchfest.org.

Photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation