Downtown merchants hosting Not So Silent Night Thursday

Downtown Columbus merchants will be holding a Not So Silent Night event on Thursday evening.

Businesses will be open late for downtown shopping and dining. There will also be carriage rides, music and thousands of lights downtown. The Commons will have Christmas-themed crafts for children, the library will have crafting and cocoa and the Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting Santa Claus and its Christmas Memories Exhibit.

The Not So Silent Night will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. You can get more information on the Not So Silent Night Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/ANotSoSilentNightColumbus