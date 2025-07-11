Downtown Columbus study results to be unveiled July 21st

The results of the ongoing Downtown Columbus 2030 study will be revealed at an event later this month. That comes after more than six months gathering your thoughts.

The Downtown Columbus 2030 plan is meant to guide city planners and developers in several specific locations around downtown. The plan will expand on previous efforts such as Envision Columbus, which was completed in 2018.

The efforts kicked off in November and the city has contracted with the Sasaki engineering firm from Boston and the SB Friedman financial firm from Chicago to take a fresh look at the city efforts to revitalize the area.

Several community workshops have been held and online surveys taken.

The results will be unveiled at a meeting on Monday July 21st at 4 p.m. in the Cal Brand meeting room at City Hall. It will also be a joint meeting of the Columbus city Council and the Columbus Redevelopment Commission.

You can get more information at downtowncolumbus2030.com