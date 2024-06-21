Downtown Columbus streets closing Saturday for Juneteenth Jubilee

You will see streets closing in downtown Columbus tomorrow, as the Bartholomew County and Columbus branch of the NAACP holds a Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday.

Activities for the event themed “Healing Our Soul” will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Fourth Street Entertainment District in downtown Columbus.

Setup for the event will start at 9 a.m. and the teardown is expected to go until 8 p.m.

The city will be closing Fourth Street from Jackson to Washington and from Washington to Franklin streets with the gates during the event. The intersection will remain open with officers stationed nearby. However, the intersection will close from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. during closing ceremonies for the celebration.

Fifth Street will be closed from Franklin to Lafayette until 4 p.m.

Activities will include talks by culinary historian and cookbook author Michael Twitty, panels on mental health and why history matters and two walking tours of black history locations in downtown Columbus by Paulette Roberts.

There will also be a kid zone, health corner, food vendors, merchandise booths, music and more.