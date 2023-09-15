Downtown Columbus streets closing Saturday for Hot Rods car show

You will see streets closing in downtown Columbus starting Saturday morning as White River Broadcasting celebrates the 27th annual Hot Rods & Rock n Roll car show and concert.

According to the Columbus City Engineer’s Office, starting Saturday afternoon, Washington Street will be closing from 3rd to 8th Streets, and Franklin to Jackson streets will be closing from Fourth through Seventh streets until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The annual event hosted by 106.1 the River brings hundreds of classic cars to downtown Columbus. Registration for vehicles will be at the Bartholomew County government parking lot across from the county jail with the lot opening at 8 a.,/ and registration ending at 1:30 p.m. If you don’t register, you won’t be allowed to enter your vehicle in the show.

The car show opens to the public at 3 Saturday afternoon. The event is capped off by a free concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.by Rick K and the Allnighters in front of The Commons

Hot Rods and Rock & Roll is free and you are invited to attend.