Downtown Columbus streets closing Saturday for car show, concert

You will see streets closing in downtown Columbus starting Saturday morning, as we prepare for the 28th annual Hot Rods & Rock n Roll event.

According to the city engineer’s office, the streets will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning and will remain closed until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Those include Washington Street between 3rd and 8th Streets and the area between Jackson and Franklin streets from Fourth to Seventh Streets.

The show with classic cars and classic rock will start at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon with a concert at 7 p.m. featuring Rick K. & the Allnighters in front of The Commons. The annual event is organized through our White River Broadcasting sister station, 106.1 The River.