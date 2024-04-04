Downtown Columbus streets closing for eclipse event

You will see streets around the Commons in downtown Columbus closed over the weekend for the Total Solarbration festival.

According to organizers, Washington Street will be closed between Third and the alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets Saturday and Sunday as well as Fourth Street between Jackson and Franklin streets.

The two-day Total Solarbration festival starts at 10 on Saturday morning with live music, space-themed movies at YES Cinema, a downtown scavenger hunt, food trucks and beverages and a magic show. Activities will be going on from 10 a.m. in the morning to 11 p.m. at night both days. The festival is hosted by the Columbus Downtown Merchants.

City officials say no streets will be closed on Monday during the actual total solar eclipse, except at the Columbus Municipal Airport where the Eclipsing the Renaissance event will be going on. That Renaissance Faire event will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.