Downstream residents warned as Youth Camp dam leaks

In addition to the ongoing river flooding in our area, Bartholomew County officials are also warning of a flash flooding threat at the dam near Youth Camp Road.

Shannan Cooke, head of Emergency Management for the county explained that the dam is leaking and a pump is currently working to help pump water levels from the lake down and reduce pressure on the dam.

Cooke said Youth Camp is following their emergency plan. That includes notifying residents, and calling for a Flash Flood Watch downstream from the dam on Wolf Creek.

Cooke said the watch gives residents downstream area a heads up to prepare for evacuation.

The flash flood watch remains in effect until at least Tuesday morning.

Aerial photo courtesy of Bartholomew County GIS system