Dog’s escape leads to man’s rescue in Jennings County

A dog’s broken chain led to a man’s life being saved in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a couple found the escaped dog on Saturday, National Dog Day. As they went door to door trying to find the owners of the loose dog, they could hear a man calling for help from inside a home. One of the Good Samaritans entered the home where he found an elderly man in need of immediate medical assitance. The elderly man had been down and unable to get up for at least two days.

Medics and firefighters were called to the scene and took the man to the hospital. A medic told deputies that the man likely would not have survived much longer if he had not been found.

The dog was taken to Animal Control by Sheriff Kenny Freeman and was soon reunited with her owners and is back home safely.

The department thanked the Good Samaritans who not only helped save a dog, but also the elderly resident. The sheriff says that while the man was not her owner, the dog breaking free helped save a life.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.