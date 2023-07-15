Dog adoption event continues today; Music and Jeeps rescheduled

Expected bad weather today is leading organizers of the Woofs and Wheels event to scale back their festivities. But you can still adopt a dog or make a donation to help care for the animals in area shelters.

Columbus Animal Care Services, Columbus Animal Rescue Effort and the Bartholomew County Humane Society are partnering with Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus for a Woofs and Wheels event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lot on National Road.

A Jeep showdown and live music will be rescheduled for August 5th.

Saturday is the last day for the fill the truck beds event for animal care supplies. To help the shelters, you can donate essential pet supplies at any Columbus Auto Group location.