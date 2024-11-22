DNR police dog Jaycie aids local departments

A police dog purchased for Indiana conservation officers by Jennings and Jackson County authorities was able to find a hidden gun that was used in a crime nearly a week earlier.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Jaycie, a flat coated retriever, was purchased by the Jackson and Jennings County prosecutors offices and the Jennings sheriff’s department. She completed K9 school with her handler officer Zack Walker in May and has completed nearly 200 trainings and deployments in about a dozen counties. Those deployments have included tracking felons and lost people, recovering evidence and in wildlife detection. ‘

Deputies say that on Monday, Jaycie was able to find a gun that had been hidden outside after a crime more than five days earlier and after Sunday’s rains. The sheriff says that other attempts to locate the firearm had failed. He praised the canine team for keeping the community safe and finding evidence of a serious crime.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department