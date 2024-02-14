DNR announces district conservation officers of the year

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is announcing the conservation officer of the year for two districts in our area.

Conservation Officer Paul Crockett has been selected as officer of the year for District 8, which includes Jackson County in its area.

Crockett is a Floyd County native and has served as a conservation officer since 2012. He serves as a field officer, a public safety diver, swift water rescue instructor, cave rescue team member, and field training officer.

Conservation Officer Travis Wooley has been selected as District 9 Officer of the Year. District 9 includes Jennings and Decatur counties locally.

Wooley has served as a conservation officer for 20 years transferring to Franklin County in 2012. He serves as a field officer, as well as a field training officer, boat accident investigator, and background investigator.

Being chosen as a district officer of the year puts the two in the running for the annual Pitzer Award, which is the top conservation officer in the state, chosen from the officers in the 10 statewide districts.