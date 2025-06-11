Dispute investigation leads to arrest of North Vernon man

A neighborhood dispute led to the arrest of a North Vernon man on drug related charges.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, the incident started Friday when police were called to the argument in the area of Edgewood Avenue. Officers were told by Jennings County Circuit Court probation officers that they were going to check on the probation compliance of one of those involved in the dispute, Gregg Gregory.

Officers from the police and probation departments contacted Gregory at a home and searched the area where he had been staying. That’s where they found items associated with drug use in the bedroom where he was staying. That included a clear plastic baggie and white paper plate with leafy materials and a digital scale containing a white powder residue.

Gregory was taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges for possessing marijuana and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.