Organizers are planning a diaper drive to beneift Clarity Pregancy Services of Columbus.

Diapers are especially needed in sizes 5 and 6 and pull-ups in all sizes.

The event is in memory of Zhyair King Wasmuth, who died in September 2020.

The diaper drive will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 5th in the parking lot of American Rental, in Eastbrook Plaza. For more information you can call 812-569-8573