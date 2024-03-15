Deputy Chief Steve Norman Appointed Columbus Chief of Police

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon announced Friday that Deputy Chief Steve

Norman, has been appointed the next Chief of Police for the Columbus Police

Department (CPD).

Norman will officially take office on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, following

his swearing-in ceremony at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting at

Columbus City Hall.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of our next Chief of Police. His dedication to

serving our community, his integrity, and his leadership skills make him the perfect fit for

this role.” Mayor Ferdon continued, “I have no doubt that under Chief Norman’s

guidance, the Columbus Police Department will continue to uphold the highest

standards of professionalism and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of

all our residents.”

A 29-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, Norman began as a patrolman

in 1994 and has served in a variety of supervisory leadership roles including a narcotics

detective, public information officer, uniform lieutenant, uniform captain, and deputy

chief over the last 25 years. He was appointed as deputy chief by Chief Mike

Richardson in January of 2020, whom will retire from CPD at the start of June 2024 and

was recently appointed Director of Security and Risk for the city of Columbus.

The chief of police oversees the daily activities of the 85 police officers and multiple

support staff in the Columbus Police Department. In addition to this role, the chief also

collaborates closely with the Mayor, the Common Council, Board of Public Works and

Safety, various city departments, and a range of public and private organizations and

citizen groups.

Mayor Ferdon noted, “I would like to thank the interview committee which included leaders from within the City and community who dedicated their time to make to assist in the important decision”.

Norman is a 1992 graduate of Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in

Criminal Justice and Criminology. He has held multiple state mandated certifications

throughout his career. He is a lifelong resident of Bartholomew County and resides with

his wife, Janae, and their three children.

“I am committed to developing the future leaders of this department. I am determined to

make the Columbus Police Department, Columbus, Indiana, and Bartholomew County

the very best that it can be,” stated Norman.

In his first move, Norman appointed Matt Martindale to be Deputy Chief of the department.

Martindale’s career in policing began in 2012 after graduating from the Indiana

University Police Academy. He continued on, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in

Criminal Justice in 2013. A native of South Bend, Martindale began working for the

Columbus Police Department in 2014 and moved to Columbus at that time. While

serving as a patrol officer for 4 years, he became involved as a field training officer and

with the DARE program. He also joined the department’s bomb squad and currently

serves as the commander. In 2018, Martindale was assigned as a detective in the

criminal investigations division and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2019.