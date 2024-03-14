Deputies help replace man’s stolen tricycle

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department helped a local man with Down Syndrome recover after his tricycle was stolen recently.

According to the Sheriffs’ department, members of the department came together, raiding funds to replace the missing trike. The incident started when deputies were notified of a theft on Alan Drive at about 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon of February 29th. Della Dowden told deputies that her adult son’s adult-sized tricycle had been stolen.

30-year-old Tylor Dowden has Down Syndrome and was devastated by the loss of the tricycle, which could not be found.

Members of the sheriff’s department purchased a new tricycle along with a lock and delivered them on Tuesday.

Sheriff Chris Lane said that “deputies not only protect this community, but they truly care about those that they serve.” He also credited Detective Will Kinman for organizing a fundraiser to purchase the tricycle.

Photo: Deputy Tyler Cooper and Detective Will Kinman with Tylor Dowden and his new trike. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.