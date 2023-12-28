Deputies: Drunk driver drove herself to jail

A drunk driver is being accused of driving herself right to jail early yesterday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy had just booked a suspect into the jail at just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and was leaving the secure jail parking lot in his vehicle, when an SUV entered the secure lot while the gate was open. The driver then honked their horn at the deputy and got out of her vehicle.

The officer says that 58-year-old Stephanie Horn of Columbus told police that she was at the jail to bail someone out. She appeared intoxicated and refused sobriety tests. She then became verbally aggressive and tried to walk away. After being put in handcuffs, police say she began to fight, eventually kicking a deputy in the leg and punching an officer in the shoulder.

Horn was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood test. A later breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .165 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication.