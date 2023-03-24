Deputies and Turning Point team to fight domestic violence

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services have been training together on domestic violence intervention.

According to the sheriff’s department, Detective Kevin Abner made a presentation to Turning Point staff to familiarize them with the role of law enforcement in responding to domestic violence incidents. Abner reviewed applicable criminal state statues as well as the process for developing probable cause for an arrest.

Kathryn Miller, director of Legal Advocacy for Turning Point, trained the deputies on the role of Turning Point in the response to domestic violence incidents as well as the services provided by Turning Point. That included Turning Point’s victim shelter and their advocacy services such as assistance in filing for protective orders.

Whittney Loyd, president of Turning Point said, that collaboration and continuing education between the two organizations strengthens the community community response to incidents of domestic violence.”

Sheriff Chris Lane said that providing the best possible outcomes for domestic violence victims requires a comprehensive approach by both law enforcement and agencies that advocate on the part of the victim.