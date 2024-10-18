Department of Justice sets up election day unit for Indiana

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana has appointed an election officer to look for violations of federal election laws in the upcoming election.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers, Tiffany J. Preston, an assistant U.S. attorney, will lead the district’s efforts to ensure election security. Preston will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.

The appointment is part of the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 5th general election.

According to the office, federal law protects against threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

Myers said, “It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice.”

Preston will be on duty while the polls are open. She can be reached at 317-226-6333.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day.