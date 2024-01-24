Dense fog makes for dangerous driving in spot this morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of our area through 10 this morning. The National Weather Service says visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less in some spots, making for hazardous driving in places.

The weather service suggests that you turn on your low-beam headlights, use fog lights if you have them but do not use your high beams. You should use extra caution and allow plenty of stopping distance ahead of you. You should only pass other vehicles if absolutely necessary. And make sure to allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.