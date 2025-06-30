Democratic senators: Area hospital in danger from proposed cuts

An area hospital would be in danger of closing or cutting services if the Big Beautiful Bill reconciliation package passes, according to Democratic U.S. senators.

Senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Chuck Schumer of New York outlined the threat of funding cuts to rural hospital systems earlier this month, saying that the bill would cut funding for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act by more than $1trillion and $500 billion would be cut from Medicare. They say that the cuts will have “devastating consequences for health outcomes and costs, jobs, and the economic success of rural communities.”

The senators identified 338 rural hospitals that are at risk, listing those that have had three consecutive years of negative margins, serve the highest share of Medicaid patients or both. Twelve of those hospitals are in Indiana including Ascension St. Vincent Jennings in North Vernon.

None of the Indiana hospitals met both of the criteria.

The letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urged changes to the bill, saying “Addressing the crisis in rural health care access is a national, bipartisan priority and it should be bipartisan to not worsen it.”