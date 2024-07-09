Dell Brothers to close after 108-year history in downtown Columbus

An iconic downtown Columbus store will be closing with Tom Dell announcing his retirement and the closing of Dell Brothers men’s clothing store.

Dell is retiring after 55 years operating the 108-year-old family business. Dell said that after the death of his brother, Mike, last year, it has become too hard to operate the store alone.

The store has been at the same location in downtown Columbus since 1916, opened first by Dell’s grandfather, sold to his father and uncle, and then taken over by Dell and his brother.

Dell plans to take vacations with his wife, Kathy, and to continue to be involved in the downtown community. He also will continue to serve on the City Council.

Dell said that no exact closing date has been set, but the store is now holding a 50 percent off clearance sale. Once the current stock is depleted, the remaining items will be given away to area charities and the store will close permanently.