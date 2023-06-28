Delayed Trash Collection Schedule in Observance of July 4th Holiday

The City of Columbus Department of Public Works wants to remind residents that there will be no collections next Tuesday in observance of the July 4th holiday. Collections will be delayed by one day with Friday’s collections taking place on Saturday.

Please remember to have your toters out by 7AM. The office will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday at 7AM. Visit the Public Works website at columbus.in.gov/Public Works for more information on Curbcycle and Columbus Collects.