Decatur hospital foundation provides $256k capital donation

The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County is making a more than $250 thousand donation to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, proceeds from its yearlong capital campaign.

The $256,932 dollar donation will go to support the new state-of-the-art Rehabilitation & Medical Offices Building. The 26,000 square foot building houses Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Orthopedic providers, and Family Medicine providers on the north side of the hospital campus.

Foundation Director Mandy Jo Lohrum said that community feedback indicated access to expanded resources in physical activity was at the top of the priorities list.

The foundation will continue to transfer donations from the capital campaign to the hospital as they come in.

You can make a donation or get more information at dcmh.net/foundation or by calling 812-663-1220.