Decatur County dispatcher accused of leaking police info

A Decatur County emergency center dispatcher has been arrested by state troopers, accused of sharing senstive investigative information with the public.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives from the Versailles Post arrested 42-year-old Heidi Miracle of Holton on Wednesday on two felony charges. The sheriff’s department sought the investigation after Miracle allegedly accessed confidential law enforcement computer systems and released a video that was obtained during a criminal investigation. She then shared the video on a messaging app and on her social media pages.

Miracle was arrested on charges of official misconduct and offenses against intellectual property.