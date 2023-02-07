Decatur County crash claims life of Osgood man

An Osgood man died in a crash Monday morning in southern Decatur County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the two vehicle crash happened just after 8 a.m. on U.S. 421. 26-year-old Noah Seals was driving his car southbound near County Road 600S, and crossed the centerline into the path of a dump truck being driven by 38-year-old Patrick Stroud of Vevay. The two vehicles hit nearly head-on in the northbound lane, leaving the road.

Seals suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronoucned dead at the scene. Stroud suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Decatur County Hospital, treated and released.

U.S. 421 was closed for nearly four hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County EMS, Napoleon Fire Department, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.