Decatur changing systems for emergency notices

Decatur County authorities say that there will be a new public notification system for the county.

The new system will be operated by Code Red. Public safety and emergency messages will come from Decatur County authorities and the National Weather Service will provide weather alerts.

To sign up you can text DecaturCO to 99411. You will be sent a link to a website to finish your sign ups and set your preferences.

The current system will only remain active until March.

If you have any questions, you can email [email protected].