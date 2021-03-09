Deaver Road bridge work to slow I-65 traffic

You could see rolling roadblocks on Interstate 65 just south of Columbus on Wednesday and Friday.

Indiana Department of Transportation says that traffic will be slowed in the southbound lanes for five to 10 minutes at a time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday while equipment and stone is delivered for the Deaver Road bridge replacement project.

INDOT suggests that you use extra caution in the area and watch for slowed traffic. You will see electronic message boards and queue trucks at the site to alert motorists.