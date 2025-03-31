Deadline Wednesday to sign up for job readiness workshops

The deadline is coming up Wednesday to register for the next sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop.

The next day-long workshop series will start on Monday April 7th and run through Friday April 11th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.