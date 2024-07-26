Deadline Wednesday for next job readiness workshop

The deadline is coming up next week if you would like to sign up for the next Bartholomew County Works job readiness program’s workshop series.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday August 5th and run through Friday August 9th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held August 1st from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Wednesday.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.