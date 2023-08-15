Deadline Wednesday for job readiness worskshop

The deadline is coming up Wednesday if you are interested in a job readiness training workshop being organized by Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center in Columbus.

The next session of Bartholomew County Works will start next Monday and run through Friday, August 25th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Yes Cinema in downtown Columbus. An orientation session will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

If you want more information on the Job Readiness Training Workshop or to sign up, you can call 812-378-2638 or email bcw[email protected]. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.