Deadline tomorrow to take CRH public health survey

Time is running out to take a community public health survey that will help determine the needs of the area served by Columbus Regional Health.

Columbus Regional Health says the survey is ongoing by phone and on the Internet through the end of the month. CRH’s Healthy Communities initiative will use the information to improve community health and wellness, as well as address equitable access to health services and discover health disparities. The survey is anonymous and you will not be asked to provide any personally identifying information.

The survey is questioning residents in Bartholomew County and some in Jackson and Jennings counties.

You can find a link and more information here: www.prcsurvey.com/begin/CRH2024CHNA