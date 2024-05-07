Deadline today for student recognition at ceremony

The deadline is today if you would like to have a black or bi-racial student of Bartholomew County recognized for their achievements at an upcoming non-traditional celebration called Education Matters.

Parents and caregivers can submit names to Felicia Garr with the Community Education Coalition by calling 812-371-5255 or by email at [email protected]

The celebration will be Thursday, May 23rd at the Columbus Learning Center starting at 7 p.m. in the evening.

It is being hosted by the Bartholomew County NAACP, Paths to Success, Columbus Enrichment Program and the Community Education Coalition.

The event is free and open to the public.